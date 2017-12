Tullamore Show could expand to a two-day event, but the change would not be on the cards until the 2019 edition of the show at the earliest.

As it stands, Tullamore Show claims to be Ireland’s largest one-day agricultural show – averaging 62,000 visitors in recent years.

Every year, it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country – alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions, with a total prize-fund of €175,000.

Show secretary Freda Kinnarney spoke to AgriLand about the possibility of turning the Tullamore Show into a two-day event.

“It is something we are conscious of all the time; but it would mean that the programme would have to be reviewed.

We have discussed it a number of times. The appetite for a two-day event is strong with our exhibitors, but the appetite is not so strong on the livestock side.

“It would mean that farmers would be away from the farm for two days. It is certainly something that we are open to, but not for next year; it would be beyond 2018,” she said.

Advertisement

The possibility of the show expanding its schedule comes as it was recently revealed that the Tullamore Show – which is home to the AIB National Livestock Show – recorded income of just over €1 million in 2017.

The show took place in Butterfield Estate, Co. Offaly on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Record crowds reportedly attended this year’s show, with organisers indicating that the attendance numbers were up by a couple of percent on 2016’s showing of over 60,000.

Described as the centre-piece of the Irish livestock show scene, thousands of exhibitors battled it out for the top honours achievable by Irish livestock breeders and handlers at national level.

Limousin, Charolais, Angus and Hereford breeders all battled it out for the competition to be crowned the national champion of their respective breeds – as a result, just over €37,000 in prize money was doled out to these breeders.

Meanwhile, there was also a large showing of commercial stock alongside the pedigree stock at this year’s event. As well as this, a number of sheep breeds held competitions on the day.

The show also incorporates a variety of trade stands and some of the biggest machinery brands were on display at the show as well.