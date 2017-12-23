Tractors gear up for charity ‘run’ in Kilbrittain

A special tractor run – in aid of autism – will take place in Kilbrittain, Co. Cork on Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve). It will be the fifth such annual event.

It is being organised by Jim O’Mahony; Jim’s own son has autism. All funds raised during the course of the event will go to the Kilbrittain National School Autism Unit, where his son is a student.

A number of media outlets are involved or are lending their support including, for example, C103 – a radio station based in Cork. A significant number of local machinery dealerships are also helping out.

Special guests will include the famous ‘Grassmen‘ – from Northern Ireland.

Prizes will be awarded for the ‘Best Dressed Santa Tractor’, ‘Best Customised Tractor’, ‘Best Original Tractor’ and ‘Best Vintage Tractor’.

Hundreds of tractors and drivers partake each year; this year is expected to attract a similar or even bigger following than before. Jim says that between 14 and 16 brand new tractors will be part of the mix – thanks to the involvement of several dealers from the local and surrounding areas.

Things are expected to ramp up from 10:00am; tractors will arrive and park up from then until noon. The ‘run’ is expected to hit the road before 1:00pm. Tickets are priced at €20.

Below is a video from last year’s event – courtesy of Deasy Agri Videos.

More information is available on the ‘Kilbrittain Tractor Run‘ Facebook page; it can be accessed here.

Festive activities

Also on a festive note, farmers at opposite ends of the country got behind two Christmas lights parades last weekend. Also Read: Video: Farmers out in force for Christmas lights vehicle parades

On Sunday, December 17, hundreds of tractors, cars and trucks took to the streets of Cavan town at approximately 5:00pm decorated with Christmas lights.

The event – which is now in its second year – was run once again in aid of the Vincey McGee Benefit Fund and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Meanwhile, farmers further south were also getting in the festive spirit – as the ‘Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir’ event also took place last weekend on Saturday, December 16.