Tractor driver ‘treads’ on the toes of the law

A tractor driver in Co. Kilkenny was stopped by members of An Garda Siochana for a number of offences while transporting some bales over the bank holiday weekend.

Images (above and below) were posted on the ‘Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow’ Facebook page, under the caption: “Kilkenny Roads Policing members stopped a tractor pulling this trailer in Kilkenny yesterday.”

As can be seen from the pictures, the trailer being used by the driver was travelling on severely corroded tyres – with the treads completely worn and wires showing in one case.

In addition, the bales were not loaded securely and were seen as a road hazard.

The Garda Facebook page issued a follow-up statement, adding: “Just an update, driver got tickets for three defective tyres as per Road Traffic legislation.

Court appearance to follow for the dangerous unsecure load. The trailer was grounded until tyres were replaced.

JCB smashed into McDonalds

Last weekend proved to be a busy time for Gardai around the country. In the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 20) a JCB telescopic handler was used to smash into a McDonalds fast food restaurant in Co. Limerick.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that investigations had begun, noting: “Gardai are investigating a burglary at a fast food outlet on the Dublin Road, Castletroy in Limerick at 2:50am on March 20.