Tractor driver airlifted to hospital following road crash

A tractor driver was airlifted to hospital following a road crash in Co. Limerick yesterday morning (Sunday, March 11), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

According to a Garda spokesperson, Gardai are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R515 – the Fairyfield to Kilmallock road.

The incident occurred at 11:05am on March 11, the spokesperson added.

The sole occupant in the tractor, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigations continue – while the road in question remains closed for examination, Gardai have said.

Collision

Recently, a tractor and slurry tanker combination that was “caked” in muck was involved in a road traffic collision in the west of Ireland.

Images of the collision were posted on Twitter by An Garda Siochana at the time. Clare Traffic Corps attended this incident on Tuesday, February 27.

As well as the “caked” on muck, there were no working lights on the rear of the slurry tanker, according to the tweet.

Images of the accident show that the rear-discharge outlet on the slurry tanker crushed the bonnet of the car and smashed the windshield.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.