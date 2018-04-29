Tour de Picnic to run through dairy farms

Tour de Picnic, the annual charity cycle and run to Electric Picnic, is back for its 10th year, and will run through a number of dairy farms. ‘Irish Dairy; The Complete Natural’, has just announced its sponsorship of the event.

Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, launched the cycle and run alongside canoeist Jenny Egan.

A keen cyclist, the minister intends to cycle the full 80km route, providing that major Government business doesn’t crop up to clash with the cycle date of August 31.

The sponsors said that dairy is the perfect partner for training and sport and that milk stops will keep the cyclists well hydrated en route to the ‘Picnic’.

National Dairy Council CEO, Zoe Kavanagh, said dairy is a great food to support exercise and training.

We have worked with a number of Ireland’s major athletes and sports people over the years who are great supporters of dairy in the diet.

“We are also delighted to be supporting the three great charities for this year’s tours: Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation: ISPCC; and Headway Ireland.”

Advertisement

For the 10th birthday celebrations, the organisers have introduced some new elements. Volunteers will still have a choice between an 80km cycle or a 15km run. However, the new route will take cyclists along a new greenway and blueway.

After departing Tallaght stadium, the cycle will ascend towards the Blessington greenway and continue, meandering through some of Ireland’s biggest dairy farms and the picturesque village of Brannockstown.

The last hurdle will embark along the prospective Barrow blueway before reaching Stradbally in Laois.

The run is said to be proving increasingly popular with ‘Picnic’ fans, with an adventurous route running through 15 different farms and various estates, traversing barley fields, pathways and woods before hitting the festival site just in time for lunch. 80% of the run is off main roads.

The idea is that participants can enjoy beautiful surroundings while raising funds for the charity of their choice.

Cyclists and walkers can now select which of the three charities they want to assist. Those interested in taking part are invited to sign up now and secure their ticket to the festival while raising money for worthy causes.

The deposit is €50 which secures your ticket as well as your place in the 80km cycle or the 15km run, provided you reach the fundraising target.

Individuals must raise a minimum of €395. There is a limited amount of student places, and they are asked to raise €350.