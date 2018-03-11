Tight calving pattern drives over 500kg of milk solids for an expanding herd

Robert Hovendon and Simon Cantwell, an uncle-and-nephew partnership in the making, farm on the best of ground just outside Durrow, Co. Laois.

Over the past 10 years, their herd has grown significantly – moving from 60 to over 140 cows – and they plan to milk 160-180 in the future.

Quota was a big limitation for Robert in the beginning, he said: “When quota started, we had one of our worst years ever and it kind of crippled us. I bought up more quota as the years went by and we eventually got up to 90 cows.”

Performance

The high-performance Holstein Friesian herd has an average EBI (Economic Breeding Index) of €124, placing the herd in the top 10%.

In the last five years, the main improvement has been in relation to solids. In 2009, the herd produced just under 400kg of milk solids per cow (1,060kg/ha of milk solids).

Last year, the herd delivered 527kg of milk solids per cow (1,381kg/ha of milk solids) from 600kg of concentrate. Meal is batch fed and inputs range from 400kg up to 800kg – depending on the year.

This massive performance was achieved with the herd growing by 75% in that period. In addition, 48% of the cows were first and second calvers last year.