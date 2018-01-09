Third woman elected to IFA county chair position

Ann Baker has become the third woman to be elected to position of county chair within the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in recent weeks.

It was confirmed that Baker will take over from Billy Cotter – who spent four years in the role – as the IFA chair in the Cork North region.

The decision was announced at the county executive AGM in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork last night.

Congrats Anne Baker @IFAmedia. Best of luck as you take over North Cork chair from Billy Cotter who has done a top class job over last 4 yrs https://t.co/O0QjPLzROo — Joe Healy (@joehealyfarmer) January 9, 2018

Baker has become the third woman in recent weeks to be elected to the position of county chair within the organisation.

In mid-December, Erica O’Keefe was elected as the IFA’s county chair for Tipperary South; she is taking over from Simon Ryan.

This followed on from an announcement that Imelda Walsh would take over from Tim Cullinan in the Tipperary North branch of the IFA as county chair.

There is a total of 29 county executives within the IFA, with Co. Tipperary being split into north and south. Co. Cork is also divided into north, central and west.

The chairperson of the county executives has key responsibilities as both the IFA leader and chief spokesman in their respective areas, as well as being the county’s representative on the executive council.

The county chair is supported by the other elected county officers, in particular the county vice-chairman and the county secretary. They are also supported by the development officer and administrator, who are based in the local IFA office.

Meanwhile, there are a number of positions within the IFA up for decision today.

Prior to this, Sean O’Leary chaired the IFA’s Dairy Committee and John Lynskey was the chair of the IFA’s Sheep Committee. Pat Dunne was the chairman of the IFA’s Hill Farming Committee.