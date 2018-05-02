The road to ‘Tipp’: Gearing up for a classic silage ‘extravaganza’

This year’s ‘Silage Extravaganza’ – to be held at Moyglass, Co. Tipperary – will take place on July 29.

Amongst a plethora of other brands, it will play host to what is expected to be a large assembly of County tractors.

The Irish County Tractor Club, which is one of several groups supporting the event this year, will arrange for a number of its members to bring along machines from all over Ireland – in a bid to set a record for the greatest number of County tractors working in one field.

These distinctive, Ford-based tractors are familiar to a considerable number of farmers, contractors and machinery enthusiasts.

One of the more interesting conversions expected to be there is a County ‘Seahorse‘, which is owned by Martin Fernihough of Worcestershire (England).

County Commercial Cars built the tractor to cross the English Channel as a publicity stunt in 1963, sealing off the engine and gearbox and mounting buoyancy tanks at either end.

Although the fate of the machine was not fully documented at the time, Martin believes that his example has a good claim to being the original of the several conversions undertaken. As a keen tractor restorer, he has invested a good deal of time and effort in bringing it back to show condition.

The organisers have also set out to attract enough Massey Ferguson (MF) 65 tractors (and their derivatives) to create another record – this time for the greatest number of that particular model to be present in one field.

The MF 65 was quite popular in Ireland; the organisers are confident that there are still enough in working condition to make it to the rally.

Above all else, it will be a working event comprising tractors of many hues. It is hoped to have well over 100 harvesters of various types in action simultaneously on the day.

After all, tractors are designed to be worked hard. Driving a forage harvester is one of the most demanding tasks allotted to them. Seeing such a number in action all at once promises to be quite a spectacle.

In addition to farm machinery, the organisers promise activities and attractions for the whole family. They are keen to hear from anyone wishing to bring their tractor(s) along.

Prospective participants can contact Kieran at: 087-8327645; Seamus at: 086-2547162; or Pat at: 086-8535759. Proceeds from the event will go to South Tipperary Hospice.