Temperatures expected to reach 20º this weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 20º this weekend during spells of sunshine, according to Met Eireann.

Today, Friday, will be rather cloudy with patchy mist and fog at first this morning. Sunny spells are set to gradually increase by this afternoon, though it will likely remain mostly cloudy and cool with occasional drizzle in the coastal fringes of the west and north-west.

Temperatures will range from 14º to 20º, all in mainly light to moderate south-west breezes; these breezes will occasionally turn fresh near west and north-west coasts, the Irish meteorological office added.

It is forecast to be mild tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Patchy mist and drizzle will mainly affect Atlantic and southern coastal counties overnight. Temperatures could drop to as low as 7º, Met Eireann added.

Conditions for both spraying and drying will improve over the course of the weekend and into next week.

Meanwhile, well-drained and moderately-drained soils are mostly trafficable; but poorly-drained soils are still saturated. An improvement in field conditions is likely over the coming weekend and early next week.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, is set to start off cloudy in many areas with patchy drizzle. It is expected to brighten up with spells of warm sunshine developing.

Maximum temperatures will range from 14º to 20º, with the highest values in the midlands and east. Moderate south to south-west breezes will be fresh near west and north-west coasts.

Many places will remain dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Patchy mist, drizzle and fog is forecast on hills and coasts.

Outlook

It is forecast to be cloudy in places to begin with on Sunday. There will be a risk of mist and fog developing on hills and along coasts together with a few spots of light drizzle.

By the afternoon, it will likely brighten up with warm sunny periods developing in many areas.

According to Met Eireann, it will generally be cooler near coasts with onshore sea breezes – with the risk of lingering mist and fog patches. Top temperatures will vary between 14º and 16º in cloudier, coastal areas; but these will rise to as high as 21º with prolonged spells of sunshine inland.

Winds will be mainly light, southerly or variable in direction. Most places will be dry on Sunday night, apart from isolated patches of drizzle.

Early indications suggest that Monday will be dry for most areas, with plenty of sunshine on offer. There will also be a risk of low cloud and mist lingering near some coasts, keeping temperatures cooler in these parts.