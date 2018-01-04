Teagasc’s newly-appointed poultry advisor set to be based in Ballyhaise

It is understood that Teagasc has appointed a poultry advisor and that the new official will be based in Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan.

The news was recently confirmed by Fianna Fail TD Brendan Smith.

Speaking on Northern Sound radio, he said: “For some time, Teagasc has not had a dedicated advisor for the poultry sector.

“I raised this matter in meetings with Teagasc and particularly with the director, Prof. Gerry Boyle. They said to me that they would examine the situation and respond to me.

“I was very glad to receive confirmation before Christmas that an appointment has been made. The new official appointed by Teagasc will also be based in Ballyhaise, which is extremely convenient for the Cavan/Monaghan area,” he said.

Deputy Smith welcomed the decision by Teagasc to appoint an advisor for the poultry sector.

This is an important sector within our agri-food industry nationally and is of particular importance in Cavan/Monaghan.

“Of further significance is the proposal by the Teagasc director to introduce poultry modules into the educational programmes at Ballyhaise Agricultural College. This will assist in the further growth of this sector,” he added.

Among other positions, Deputy Smith previously held the role of Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food from 2008 to 2011 as well as Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture from 2004 to 2007.