Tama appoints new NI distributor and sales rep

Bale wrap manufacturer Tama has taken a “significant step” to improve its service to agri-business in Northern Ireland with two announcements.

The company has struck a deal to make north-west firm Origin Northern Ireland its major distributor in the region and has also appointed its own sales consultant.

As part of the deal, Tama’s full crop packaging range – including its black and white TamaNet+ net wrap; baler twine; and pallet wrap – will join Origin Northern Ireland’s existing products.

‘Direct involvement’ in farming

Apart from being “one of the only companies to have brought innovation to baling and wrapping by continually improving their products’ performance, strength and roll length”, Tama also apparently runs several farms.

With enterprises across industries including cereal and cotton crops; beef; dairy; poultry; and fruit; bosses say this allows the firm to “understand its customers’ needs”.

The news also includes the appointment of sales consultant Neil Armstrong, who has previous experience in the agricultural and crop packaging business.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Neil’s knowledge and hands-on experience, together with a close familiarity with all Tama’s products, makes him ideally placed to fulfil the important pre-sales information and after-sales support you would expect.”

Armstrong added: “Weather is the dominant master in this industry and everything needs to accommodate this to make the business run more smoothly.