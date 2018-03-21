Table: Contractor association to release full 2018 ‘guide rates’

Over recent weeks, we’ve brought you news that the FCI (The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland) has been busy compiling an ‘agricultural contracting charges (prices) guide’.

The FCI is finalising a lengthy table, detailing rates for a whole plethora of on-farm (machinery) services.

The association is stressing that the aforementioned charge-out rates should be treated as a “guide” and not a recommended price listing.

Figures are included for a range of contractor services, including: baling and bale handling; cultivations; drilling/sowing operations; seed cleaning; complete cultivation work; fertiliser application; spraying; combine harvesting; beet harvesting; hedge-cutting; silage and willow harvesting; zero-grazing; slurry and muck spreading; as well as plant and tractor hire.

The ‘prices’ are believed to be average, guide-line rates – sourced from FCI members. They may also change and evolve over time, of course.

Also bear in mind, of course, that charge-out rates (on the ground) can vary considerably – depending on any number of factors. Such factors might include the actual equipment used, the size of the job undertaken (number of acres, etc) or the distance travelled by the contractor to get to the job.

Below are the ‘draft’ tables; stay tuned to AgriLand over the coming days for updates.

In all cases, these ‘draft prices’ are based on a (green) diesel price of 70c/L.

