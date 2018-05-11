Sustainability credentials of Dawn Meats recognised

The sustainability credentials of Dawn Meats have been recognised after it received the McDonald’s Global ‘Scale for Good’ award.

The award reportedly recognises the key leadership role that Dawn Meats has played over many years in programmes which advance the cause of ethical, environmental and economic sustainability in European beef production.

More than 400 million beef burgers are produced for McDonald’s every year by Dawn, with product destined for markets in Ireland, the UK and continental Europe.

The award was presented to: Dawn Meats CEO, Niall Browne; group commercial director, Richard Clinton; and food safety and quality director, Brian Hyland.

McDonald’s Francesca DeBiase and Keith Kenny made the presentation, with the senior leadership team of the global supply chain and sustainability team in attendance.

Advertisement

‘Scale for Good’ is McDonald’s strategy to leverage its global reach with millions of customers, employees, franchisees, suppliers and other partners to take collaborative action on some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges in the world today.

Commenting on the award, the CEO of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne, said: “We are delighted and honoured to accept this award on behalf of all the team at Dawn Meats.

“As a business we have recognised for some time that doing the right thing and using our scale for good will build a more robust business for the future, for the benefit of our employees, customers and farmers.

“Our CSR strategy is aligned with the UN sustainable development goals, and in McDonald’s we have a true partner who is equally committed to furthering the achievement of these goals. We look forward to continuing our progress in the coming years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of sustainability at McDonald’s, Keith Kenny, added: “Improving the sustainability of how beef is produced for McDonald’s is a key part of our ‘Scale for Good’ strategy.