Strategy for the development of greenways to be published by the end of Q2

The strategy for the development of greenways in Ireland is expected to be published by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

In recent responses to parliamentary questions relating to greenways, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, outlined that the strategy will provide a framework for the development of Ireland’s greenways ensuring the best possible return for state investment.

Commenting further, the minister said: “The strategy will determine the type of project that will be funded over the coming decade by my department and will set out guidance and options for project promoters in relation to the challenges faced in delivering greenway infrastructure.

It will also emphasise the need for early and wide consultation with all landowners.

“The strategy will ensure that greenways are constructed to an appropriately high standard in order to provide a quality experience for all users.”

Following completion of the strategy, Minister Ross intends to announce a funding call later in 2018, with a view to allocating funding to be drawn down between 2019 and 2021 by the successful projects.

Continuing, he said: “Given the increased interest in greenways in recent years, I expect that there will be a strong response to this funding call.

“I would again urge local authorities and state agencies interested in applying for funding to progress their planning and design of greenways as far as possible in advance of the funding call.

I was pleased to secure additional funding for greenways last year bringing the total available for the period 2018 to 2021 to €55.9m.