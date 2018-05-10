Status Yellow wind warning issued for 5 counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties along the Atlantic coast, including counties: Cork; Kerry; Clare; Galway; and Mayo.
The warning was issued earlier today (Thursday, May 10) at 11:00am, and will come into effect from 12:00am tonight until 9:00am tomorrow morning.
In the meantime – for the country in general – there will be sunny spells and scattered showers for a time this afternoon, Met Eireann says. These will become isolated and this evening will be mainly dry.
Highest temperatures will stay at around 11° to 14°. Moderate south-west winds will become southerly and strengthen along Atlantic coasts late in the day.
Drying conditions will be poor to very poor tomorrow due to rain. Mostly poor conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday due to showery conditions. It is expected to be better early next week, however.
Spraying conditions are deteriorating this week due to precipitation and/or wind.
Early tonight, many areas will be dry. Showers will continue in the west and south-west and will give way to more persistent rain after midnight.
The rain will spread eastwards to most areas by dawn along with fresh strong, gusty southerly winds, strongest in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures will drop to between 5° and 8°.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow (Friday) morning will be wet with rain in all areas. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon with sunshine and showers following.
Fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds will veer westerly and ease as rain clears. Highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.