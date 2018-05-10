Status Yellow wind warning issued for 5 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties along the Atlantic coast, including counties: Cork; Kerry; Clare; Galway; and Mayo.

The warning was issued earlier today (Thursday, May 10) at 11:00am, and will come into effect from 12:00am tonight until 9:00am tomorrow morning.

During this time, in coastal areas, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph – with gusts of up to 90kph – Met Eireann has warned.

In the meantime – for the country in general – there will be sunny spells and scattered showers for a time this afternoon, Met Eireann says. These will become isolated and this evening will be mainly dry.

Highest temperatures will stay at around 11° to 14°. Moderate south-west winds will become southerly and strengthen along Atlantic coasts late in the day.

Drying conditions will be poor to very poor tomorrow due to rain. Mostly poor conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday due to showery conditions. It is expected to be better early next week, however.

Spraying conditions are deteriorating this week due to precipitation and/or wind.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are trafficable now, Met Eireann says. However, poorly-drained – and occasionally some moderately-drained – soils will deteriorate again in the wetter episodes.

Early tonight, many areas will be dry. Showers will continue in the west and south-west and will give way to more persistent rain after midnight.

The rain will spread eastwards to most areas by dawn along with fresh strong, gusty southerly winds, strongest in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures will drop to between 5° and 8°.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday) morning will be wet with rain in all areas. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon with sunshine and showers following.