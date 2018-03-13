Status Yellow weather warning issued – with chance of snow this weekend

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

According to the national meteorological office, a spell of rain tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday, March 14) will lead to accumulations of between 30mm to 50mm – with a risk of localised flooding.

There is the potential for higher accumulations in mountainous areas, Met Eireann warned.

The warning was issued this morning at 9:00am and will come into effect from 11:00pm tonight until 12:00am tomorrow night.

For today, Met Eireann says that it will be dry and bright at first with sunny spells. Cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic during the day, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle this afternoon to the south-west and to western coastal areas.

Most other areas will remain dry during daylight hours. It will become breezy, especially in Atlantic coastal areas, with freshening south to south-east winds. Maximum temperatures will hit 7° to 11°.

Tonight will be cloudy and wet, with rain becoming widespread. The rain will turn heavy in places, especially in Munster, with a risk of localised flooding. Hill and coastal fog is also on the cards.

Minimum temperatures will be 4° to 8°, in fresh and gusty south to south-east winds.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be wet and windy, with widespread rain. The rain will be heavy at times, especially in parts of Munster and much of south Leinster, with a continuing risk of localised flooding.

It is expected to be mild, in strong and gusty southeasterly winds, with highest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Met Eireann expects it to be breezy and mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, mainly in the eastern half of the country.

There will be drier conditions further west, with scattered showers, which will extend to most parts by morning – but another spell of rain will develop in the south-west.

Minimum temperatures will be 6° to 8°, in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Outlook from Met Eireann

Overall, Met Eireann warned that it would remain unsettled and changeable for the rest of the week. It will be mild at first, but early indications suggest that it will become very cold over St. Patrick’s weekend.