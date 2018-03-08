Status Yellow weather warning issued for the country

Following on from last week’s chaotic weather conditions, Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning for all of Ireland.

Issued this morning (Thursday, March 8) at 11:00am, the warning will come into effect from midnight tonight and will expire tomorrow morning at 8:00am.

Lowest temperatures are expected to fall to between 0° and -3° generally, but may fall locally to -4° with a widespread sharp frost, according to the national meteorological office.

The rest of today will see sunny spells and scattered showers with just the odd heavy one, but showers will become isolated by evening.

Top daytime temperatures will be 7° to 9° degrees in mainly moderate westerly breezes later veering west to northwest.

Tonight will be mostly dry with good clear spells, but later in the night mist will thicken into fog. It may become dense by morning as winds will be light. It will turn very cold; as mentioned there will be a widespread sharp to severe frost with icy stretches.

Advertisement

Drying conditions will be mostly poor, while there will be few if any opportunities for spraying.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning frost and ice will soon clear, but mist and fog may linger in the midlands. Met Eireann expects that it will be dry with bright spells but cloud will increase from the south – with rain in the afternoon along the south coast spreading northward through Munster and much of Leinster by evening. There will be a risk of some heavy or thundery bursts later.

Top temperatures will hit 7° to 9° in light to moderate easterly winds at first, which will freshen as the rain spreads northwards.

It will be cold early in tomorrow night over Ulster, with some frost; temperatures will be close to 0° in northern regions.

However, persistent and heavy rain is predicted over Leinster and Munster, which will soon become widespread, but will be preceded by some sleet over Ulster.