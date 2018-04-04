Status Yellow rain warning issued with 50mm of rainfall expected

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for a number of southern counties, with up to 50mm of rain expected to fall in places in the coming days.

Issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, there will be between 30mm and 50mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding, the national meteorological office warns.

The warning was issued this afternoon (Wednesday, April 4) at 1:00pm; it will remain valid from 2:00pm tomorrow through to 2:00pm on Friday.

In the meantime, Met Eireann forecasts a very cold night tonight with calm and clear conditions. Frost and icy patches will also develop, with lowest temperatures of -4° to 0°.

Drying conditions will be predictably poor over the next few days due to generally unsettled conditions with frequent episodes of rain.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, spraying conditions overall will be generally poor due to the unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain likely.

Most soils are saturated at the moment, with poorly-drained and some moderately-drained soils waterlogged, especially in Munster and south Leinster.

Conditions will likely remain the same or deteriorate further at times this week, with heavy rain and showers expected over the coming few days.