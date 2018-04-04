Status Yellow rain warning issued with 50mm of rainfall expected
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for a number of southern counties, with up to 50mm of rain expected to fall in places in the coming days.
Issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, there will be between 30mm and 50mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding, the national meteorological office warns.
The warning was issued this afternoon (Wednesday, April 4) at 1:00pm; it will remain valid from 2:00pm tomorrow through to 2:00pm on Friday.
Drying conditions will be predictably poor over the next few days due to generally unsettled conditions with frequent episodes of rain.
Meanwhile, spraying conditions overall will be generally poor due to the unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain likely.
Most soils are saturated at the moment, with poorly-drained and some moderately-drained soils waterlogged, especially in Munster and south Leinster.
Highest temperatures tomorrow will max out at 9° or 10°, with south-east winds gradually increasing fresh to strong and gusty.