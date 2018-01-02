Status Orange weather warning in place for 19 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for a total of 19 counties, encompassing Munster, Leinster and south Galway in its latest update on its previous warning.

The anticipated Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening, according to Met Eireann. South-west to west winds with mean speeds of 65kph to 80kph, gusting to 110kph to 130kph, are expected.

The latest orange weather warning was issued this morning (Tuesday, January 2) at 5:00am and will be valid from 4:00pm to 9:00pm this evening.

The meteorological office also forecasts very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

In addition, the Status Yellow wind weather warning for the rest of the country has also been updated this morning. South-west to west winds with mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph, gusting 90kph to 110kph, will develop later this afternoon and evening and will continue overnight and through Wednesday, according to Met Eireann. This warning also remains valid between 4:00pm and 9:00pm this evening.

Regarding today’s more moderate weather, the heavy rain should soon clear, with sunny spells and showers expected for much of the morning, accompanied by fresh south-west winds.

However, heavy locally thundery rain will come in from the Atlantic during the afternoon, with some spot flooding predicted. It is also expected to turn stormy later.

This will be followed by the impact of Storm Eleanor, with strong to gale force and blustery south-west winds developing over Munster and Leinster, veering westerly this evening – resulting in some damaging gusts and also high seas on Atlantic coasts.

Top temperatures of 8° to 13° are expected.

Tonight will be extremely windy and blustery in all areas, with the strongest of the winds early tonight along the east coast – but in Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Some damage and coastal flooding is possible, Met Eireann warns. Squally showers are also forecast, with some hail and thunder in places. Lowest temperatures will range from 3° to 7°.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be windy and showery for much of the day. Strong and gusty westerly winds will be up to gale force and blustery along Atlantic coasts, where seas will remain very high. Many of the expected showers will be heavy and some with hail and thunder. Top temperatures of 7° to 10° are expected.