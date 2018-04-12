Spring lambs reach a top call of €171/head

After a relatively slow start, the spring lamb trade is beginning to gather pace and more numbers are being presented for sale in marts across the country.

Factory and butcher buyers are particularly keen to secure numbers and have been ever present at the ringside over recent days.

Although factory quotes are running at 680-700c/kg for new season lambs, the added competition of butchers is bolstering prices in many locations.

Over recent days, spring lambs have sold from €122 right the way up to €171; prices at the higher end of the scale have generally been as a result of butcher buying.

Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Monday and an excellent trade was reported for all stock.

Heavy spring lambs (46-50kg) traded at €150-171, lots weighing 40-46kg sold for €120-150 and the lighter lots (37-40kg) realised €110-120.

A number of hoggets also went under the hammer and prices of €140-155 were achieved for those weighing 50-60kg. Meanwhile, the lighter classes (38-43kg) sold for €100-120.

The ewe trade remained similar to previous weeks; ewes with single lambs made €130-222, ewes with twins sold for €180-320 and dry ewes traded for €80-141.

Kilkenny Mart

Some 350 sheep passed through the ring of Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday. Commenting on the trade, George Candler said: “[There was] a good sharp trade for all sheep, with lambs peaking at €147/head and hoggets at €145/head.”

Looking at hogget returns first, butcher types sold for €2.40-2.75/kg or €135-145/head and factory-fit lots realised €2.50-2.72/kg or €105-129/head.