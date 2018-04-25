Spring lamb prices ease slightly at the ringside
Factory buyers have been keen to get a grip on both spring lamb and hogget prices over recent days. And, it now appears that this thinking has filtered down to the ringside – particularly for spring lambs.
Although still strong, spring lamb prices have eased slightly over recent days and, where lambs were trading for €3.30-3.70/kg in recent weeks, returns are now closer to €3.20-3.30/kg.
Despite the pressure on spring lamb returns, hogget prices remain very strong and prices as high as €2.70/kg have been recorded at the ringside over recent days.
Raphoe Mart
Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Monday last and a top call of €160/head was witnessed for a pen of spring lambs.
On the day, hoggets sold for €80-100 over and fat ewes remained in demand. Dry ewes traded at €70-150, ewes with single lambs made €140-190 and those with twins sold for €200-282. The better weather of late is said to have brought more customers to the ringside for these lots.
Some 350 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday and a very lively trade was reported for hoggets, cast ewes and spring lambs.
On the day, spring lambs peaked at €156/head and prices of €3.20-3.70/kg were obtained. The hogget trade is also holding steady in the Kilkenny-based venue and a top call of €154/head was recorded.
Butcher hoggets traded at €2.60-2.80/kg or €140-154/head and factory lots sold for €2.50-2.85/kg or €120-136/head.
Sheep numbers and prices held at Maam Cross Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, where hoggets hit a top call of €134.
Blackface and crossbred lambs sold for an average price of €72, while a top price of €140 was realised for hoggets on the day. Ewes with lambs at foot sold for an average price of €82; a top price of €200 was paid for a Blackface ewe with two ewe lambs at foot. A number of dry hoggets were also on offer and these sold for an average price of €80. However, three Blackface hoggets topped the breeding trading at €134/head.
A selection of spring lambs were on offer at Baltinglass Livestock Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday last and a top price of €145 was achieved.
A big selection of ewes with lambs at foot were also on offer and a complete clearance was recorded for this type of stock. On the day, these lots sold to a top call of €210. Meanwhile, cast ewes traded at €75-141/head.
A similar number of sheep were presented for sale in Roscommon Mart’s weekly sale on Wednesday last (April 18). Some improvement was witnessed in the hogget trade and a top price of €150/head was recorded.
A bigger entry of spring lambs was also witnessed and these lots sold to a top price of €152/head.
Moving on to ewes, a smaller entry of ewes with lambs at foot were on offer. However, there was a brisk trade for these lots and a very high percentage sold.
Ewes with twin lambs sold up to €210 and those with singles made up to €196. A number of cast ewes also passed through the ring and these lots traded for €80-154/head.
Kilkenny Mart
Maam Cross Mart
Baltinglass Livestock Mart
Roscommon Mart
Some 350 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday and a very lively trade was reported for hoggets, cast ewes and spring lambs.
On the day, spring lambs peaked at €156/head and prices of €3.20-3.70/kg were obtained. The hogget trade is also holding steady in the Kilkenny-based venue and a top call of €154/head was recorded.
Butcher hoggets traded at €2.60-2.80/kg or €140-154/head and factory lots sold for €2.50-2.85/kg or €120-136/head.
Sheep numbers and prices held at Maam Cross Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, where hoggets hit a top call of €134.
Blackface and crossbred lambs sold for an average price of €72, while a top price of €140 was realised for hoggets on the day.
Ewes with lambs at foot sold for an average price of €82; a top price of €200 was paid for a Blackface ewe with two ewe lambs at foot. A number of dry hoggets were also on offer and these sold for an average price of €80. However, three Blackface hoggets topped the breeding trading at €134/head.
A selection of spring lambs were on offer at Baltinglass Livestock Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday last and a top price of €145 was achieved.
A big selection of ewes with lambs at foot were also on offer and a complete clearance was recorded for this type of stock. On the day, these lots sold to a top call of €210. Meanwhile, cast ewes traded at €75-141/head.
A similar number of sheep were presented for sale in Roscommon Mart’s weekly sale on Wednesday last (April 18). Some improvement was witnessed in the hogget trade and a top price of €150/head was recorded.
A bigger entry of spring lambs was also witnessed and these lots sold to a top price of €152/head.
Moving on to ewes, a smaller entry of ewes with lambs at foot were on offer. However, there was a brisk trade for these lots and a very high percentage sold.
Ewes with twin lambs sold up to €210 and those with singles made up to €196. A number of cast ewes also passed through the ring and these lots traded for €80-154/head.