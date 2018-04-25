Spring lamb prices ease slightly at the ringside

Factory buyers have been keen to get a grip on both spring lamb and hogget prices over recent days. And, it now appears that this thinking has filtered down to the ringside – particularly for spring lambs.

Although still strong, spring lamb prices have eased slightly over recent days and, where lambs were trading for €3.30-3.70/kg in recent weeks, returns are now closer to €3.20-3.30/kg.

Despite the pressure on spring lamb returns, hogget prices remain very strong and prices as high as €2.70/kg have been recorded at the ringside over recent days.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Monday last and a top call of €160/head was witnessed for a pen of spring lambs.

On the day, hoggets sold for €80-100 over and fat ewes remained in demand. Dry ewes traded at €70-150, ewes with single lambs made €140-190 and those with twins sold for €200-282. The better weather of late is said to have brought more customers to the ringside for these lots.