So what is the milking system that best meets your needs for the future?

The embracing of new technologies represents the greatest opportunity that Irish agriculture can avail of, as it looks to the future.

And nowhere can these developments be seen impacting more forcefully than within the dairy sector, where a combination of the industry’s enormous growth potential must be tempered with the reality of getting the job done in the most efficient way possible.

Yes, we have the land; but matching this resource with that of driving ultimate levels of production from an expanded dairy herd and the farmers managing them will require a response that is, very much, technology-driven.

The core decision to either establish a new dairy herd, or expand existing cow numbers, brings with it a requirement on the part of the farmers concerned to thoroughly assess the milking technologies that best meet their evolving needs.

In response to this, we are already seeing a significant increase in the adoption of robotic milking systems on Irish farms.

The same can also be said where rotary platforms are concerned. Meanwhile, the growing recognition of the role which the likes of in-parlour feeding, out-of-parlour feeding and automated heat detection systems can play on Irish farms continues apace.

Each farm is different

But each farm is different. Expansion of cow numbers may not be the way forward for every business. But driving the efficiency of the milking process must be an objective for every producer planning for a sustainable future in dairy farming.

This may well involve an investment in IT-based systems that will help drive the use of automated, in-parlour feeding systems.

The scope to invest in the likes of automatic cluster removers is also significant on Irish dairy farms, as is the use of milk cluster flushing systems, which help reduce the spread of mastitis within herds.

There is a host of new milking technologies which Irish dairy farmers can avail of, any combination of which will deliver the bespoke solution required for every business.

Working with farmers

