Site map: Get the inside track on this year’s Balmoral Show

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has launched a site map showing the locations of most of the major stands at next week’s Balmoral Show.

The map shows the locations of the various demonstration plots and exhibition areas.

Below is a JPEG image (of the map); simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version. Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to decipher all of the finer details).

Most AgriLand readers will feel at home near Gate E, where you’ll be able to find the plant machinery displays.

The latest agri-technology can be found in the Agri Pavilion – between the sheep marquee and the cattle lawn.

What to look out for

Show-goers don’t have to miss out on the royal wedding. Plans include a special covered viewing area where visitors can watch live coverage of the wedding on a screen.

The RUAS has a historical link to the royal family, after being honoured with a royal title in 1903.

The society has enjoyed many visits from members of the royal family over the years, with Prince Harry and Meghan themselves visiting the Eikon Exhibition Centre back in March.

Foodies should head straight for Area B where they can find the Northern Ireland Food Pavillion. LMC also has live cookery demonstrations at its stand on B24, while those seeking a bit of retail therapy can head to the Eikon Centre.

Show visitors can also recount the show’s history at a 150th anniversary display near the main entrance.

Balmoral regulars will also notice a new addition to this year’s map – the Dr. EF Logan Hall – beside the cattle lawn.

The £30 million (€34 million) freshly-finished construction will house the beef and dairy cattle at this year’s show.