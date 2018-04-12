Silo swell: Monaghan firm announces job creation with €5 million expansion

McAree Engineering Ltd, a third-generation family business based in Ballinode, Co. Monaghan, today announced a €5 million expansion and the creation of 30 jobs over the next two years.

The Monaghan firm specialises in sheet metal fabrication, and also designs and manufactures the V-Mac range of bulk storage silos for animal feeds.

This major investment will provide for a purpose-built 3,700m² (40,000 square ft) factory unit with 8,000 m² yard space, adjacent to its current facility – which will double its capacity to manufacture the V-Mac silo range.

This facility is expected to be operational by October 2018.

Commenting on the move, Eamon McMeel, V-Mac technical sales manager said: “Demand for our V-Mac silos is at an alltime high and this purpose-built factory will allow us to increase our productivity and reduce lead times to the growing number of customers we have in Britain and Ireland.”

Additional investment on a 12mX2.5m Trumpf Laser, which will be commissioned by mid July this year, will also significantly increase McAree Engineering metal processing capacity to approximately 230t per week.

It is expected that this investment will lead to the creation of at least 30 jobs over the next two years with opportunities for mechanica design engineers, sheet metal fabricators and operations staff.

The recruitment programme for these staff has already started.

Speaking at the North East Lean Network Open day held today at their Ballinode Factory, Managing Director, Brendan McAree said: “This is the largest investment McAree Engineering has ever made and is in response to the growing demand from our customers in Britain and Ireland.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said “I am absolutely delighted to congratulate McAree Engineering on this wonderful announcement for Monaghan and the region.”

The minister described the company as “a shining light for indigenous Irish businesses in rural Ireland through its success and dedication”.