Silage prices vary across the country

Silage prices are varying across the country as vehicles – both large and small – transport silage, haylage, straw, alfalfa and other fodder supplies to farms.

Some sellers are informing potential purchasers of the dry matter content of silage. Where this information isn’t given freely, buyers should ask for it. While AgriLand understands people are in bad need of fodder, they should ask to see bales before they buy them.

Farmers should ask: Is there silage test results?

In what year was this silage made?

What month was the silage made?

Is it first, second or third-cut silage?

What was the weather like at the time?

Can I see a bale?

It is also important to note that some 2016 silage may be of higher quality than silage made in the poor weather of 2017. This is why it is important to see the bales before you buy.

Advertisement

Prices

Prices have become more variable in the west of the country since AgriLand‘s last round-up of prices at the beginning of March.

Silage is cheapest in the Leinster region. 4X4 bales are available in Co. Kildare from €15/bale up to €35/bale. This is most likely ranging in quality. 4X4 bales of silage are available in Co. Carlow for €25/bale, while €30/bale is being asked for in some parts of Co. Wicklow.

Round bales of silage – with test results – are being quoted at €32/bale in Co. Meath.