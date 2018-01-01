Silage event draws in over €14,000 for Alzheimer Society
A community silage weekend in Mount Melleray, Co. Waterford, last August that had a silage event for 40 women as its centrepiece, raised over €14,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
The weekend – and the ‘Grass Gals’ all-female silage crew in particular – caught people’s imagination, and attracted an enthusiastic response. The ‘Grass Gals’ harvested 30ac of silage at the record-setting event.
A Garda and a doctor, and a nun were also among the eclectic line-up.
The all-female crew mowed the fields on the occasion. As the afternoon set in, the women fired up two self-propelled forage harvesters – which were sponsored by Timmy McCarthy, Carrigtoohill and O’Grady Bros, Toorneena – accompanied by an army of tractors and trailers. The vintage men were also in action in their fields.
There was just one loader on the pit – a Venieri 18.63B – also sponsored by McCarthy’s. It was kept busy – piloted by a female operator – as the tractor/trailer combinations queued up to tip their loads.
The spectacle which attracted 3,500 visitors also featured a truck show, vintage car display along with vintage machinery, donkey derby, mini animal farm and a barn dance with music from Pat Daly.
The launch of a DVD capturing the occasion, and a calendar, took place in Lismore Golf Club recently.
Among those present were: most of the ‘Grass Gals’; Waterford Mayor, Pat Nugent; deputies Mary Butler and Mattie McGrath; Paul Hallahan, IVETA; Catherine Bartels, representing the Alzheimer Society of Ireland; and the manager of The Socket Rockettes, Jerry O’Sullivan.
An auction and a raffle took place, with Jerry O’Sullivan as auctioneer. Pat Daly kept the attendance on the floor with some lively dancing music.
Comments