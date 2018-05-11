Showers likely alongside cool temperatures

Showers are set to be frequent enough this weekend, as temperatures remain cool, according to Met Eireann.

This morning, Friday, will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain – which will be heavy and persistent at times.

Drier and brighter weather is also forecast with sunshine, while showers will move into western regions by noon and extend eastwards through the course of the afternoon and evening.

Fresh to strong and gusty south to south-east winds will veer westerly and ease as the rain clears, Met Eireann added.

Highest temperatures will range from 9º to 12º.

Tonight will start off mainly dry and clear, but later in the night a few showers may develop. It will turn cold with lowest temperatures of 2º to 5º, giving a touch of grass frost and a few fog patches.

Due to showers, conditions for both drying and spraying will be poor this weekend.

Meanwhile, most soils are trafficable now; but, poorly-drained and occasionally some moderately-drained soils will deteriorate again in the wetter episodes.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see a mix of sunny spells and showers; but most places will have a lot of dry weather.

Highest temperatures will vary between 11º to 14º in light southerly or variable winds.

It will become mainly dry on Saturday night, though showers may continue in western coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 2º to 5º are likely and there will be a potential of grass frost and some shallow fog.

Outlook

Sunday is forecast to begin mainly dry and bright with some sunshine. However, showers will develop again in the afternoon and a few will be heavy, Met Eireann explained.

Temperatures will range from 12º to 14º in just light breezes. Showers are expected to die out early on Sunday night and another cold night will follow with some grass frost.