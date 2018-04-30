Showers interspersed with sun this week

A showery few days are in store – though there will be some sunny spells too – with cold nights, according to Met Eireann.

It will be cold and clear this morning with a widespread ground frost and some icy patches around the country according to the national meteorological office.

Today will be generally dry and sunny but some local showers will develop later, while highest temperatures will range from 9° to 13° in light breezes.

It will again be cold for most parts tonight, Met Eireann says, with frost returning and minimum air temperatures hitting 0° to 4°.

It will become milder in the west and south-west by morning as outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds move in from the Atlantic.

Drying will be moderate at times in sunshine today, but the winds will be mostly light.

There will also be fog patches about in the early mornings. An active front will cross the country tomorrow bringing rain to all areas – being heaviest the west.

Met Eireann forecasts a drier day Wednesday – though with showers – and a fresh to strong westerly breeze. A front will bring some rain and drizzle on Thursday, mostly to the west and north.

Spraying conditions will be good locally in sunshine and light winds today but will be hampered by the scattered showers. Conditions will be poor mid-week but may improve in southern parts later in the week.

Well-drained soils are mostly trafficable. Moderately and poorly-drained soils are saturated or near saturation, the meteorological office reports. A slight improvement is likely over the coming week, however.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be cold and frosty at first for many but the milder weather in the west, with outbreaks of rain, will spread quickly eastwards during the morning along with fresh southerly winds.

During the afternoon the rain will gradually clear away eastwards, while the winds will veer westerly and sunny spells will develop. Typical temperatures tomorrow will stay at 10° to 13°, Met Eireann expects.

Tomorrow night will be cold, breezy and dry for most but heavy showers will affect western and northwestern parts and showers will push eastwards overnight.

Lowest air temperatures will drop once more, from 1° to 4°, with ground frost in areas sheltered from the moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Outlook

Wednesday looks set to be a cool, blustery day with a mixture of sunny spells and passing heavy showers of rain and hail.

Highest temperatures will reach 9° to 12° in fresh and gusty westerly winds, Met Eireann predicts.