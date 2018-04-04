Sheep trade: Demand for hoggets remains strong

Although Easter has passed, the hogget trade continues to remain strong in processing plants around the country and deals are being done at 610-620c/kg.

Many factory buyers have opted to maintain hogget quotes at last week’s levels. Kepak Athleague is currently offering a base price of 590c/kg, while the two branches of Irish Country Meats (ICM) remain unchanged at 580c/kg. However, Kildare Chilling has moved to lower hogget quotes by 10c/kg and is currently offering 590c/kg.