Sheep marts: Steady as she goes for the sheep trade

As reported in AgriLand’s weekly sheep factory report, the trade has steadied somewhat over recent days at factory level.

This steadiness has also filtered down to the ringside and returns are largely unchanged from last week. Where price increases have been witnessed, they’re only marginal.

Like last week, ewes with lambs at foot continue to remain in demand and prices of up to €279 have been recorded for hogget ewes with twin lambs at foot.

The spring lamb trade also remains in good stead and returns are sitting around the €2.60-3.20/kg mark for well-fleshed, good-quality animals.

However, as the season progresses, hogget numbers are beginning to tighten; despite this, the returns generated continue to remain strong and factory buyers have been keen to secure these lots at the ringside.

Raphoe Mart

Spring lambs peaked at €157/head at Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Monday last.