Sheep marts: Spring lambs reach a top call of €165

After a slight blip last week, the spring lamb trade has strengthened somewhat over recent days and the top-priced lots have sold for up to €165/head.

Factory fit lambs have been in demand from both factory buyers and butchers and these purchasers were willing to pay prices of €3.00-3.20/kg to secure supplies.

The hogget trade has also bounced back somewhat at the ringside and these animals have generally traded for between €2.50/kg and €2.80/kg over recent days.

In addition, ewes with lambs at foot continue to meet strong demand and farmers have paid as high as €275 for young ewes accompanied by twin lambs.

Raphoe Mart

Another good entry of sheep was witnessed at Raphoe Mart, Co. Donegal, on Monday last and, according to the mart manager Anne Harkin, the trade was sharp for all of the stock on offer.

On the day, store hoggets sold for €50-100 over, factory lots made €77-108 over and butcher hoggets traded at €72-109 over. Spring lambs sold to a top price of €161/head and prices of €90-110 over were achieved.

Like previous weeks, dry ewes continued to met a strong trade and prices of €70-148 were recorded. In addition, ewes with single lambs at foot traded at €140-222 and those with twins sold for €200-275.

Kilkenny Mart

Monday trading in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, saw 530 sheep pass through the ring. Commenting on the trade, the mart’s auctioneer George Candler said there was a good, solid trade for spring lambs, hoggets and cull ewes, with a 100% clearance.

Spring lambs reached a top price of €154 in the Kilkenny-based venue, while, generally speaking, these lots traded for €3.00-3.18/kg or €125-154/head.

Advertisement 51kg: €153 or €3.00/kg;

44kg: €140 or €3.18/kg;

43kg: €132 or €3.07/kg;

42kg: €127 or €3.02/kg. Sample spring lamb prices:

In addition, hoggets continued to meet a good trade; butcher types sold for €2.40-2.83/kg or €148-153 and factory lots made €2.50-2.83/kg or €115-140.