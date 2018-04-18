Sheep marts: Factory buyers chase hoggets at the ringside

As has been the case over recent weeks, the hogget trade continues to remain in good stead in both the factories and marts.

Factory buyers have been particularly keen to secure finished hoggets of late and, as a result, prices have improved by €10-15/head in some mart venues.

Spring lamb numbers are slowly starting to trickle through and prices have generally ranged from €2.90/kg up to €3.70/kg.

Raphoe Mart

A good entry of sheep was on offer at Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Monday last. On the day, heavy spring lambs (48-55kg) sold for €160-178, those weighing 43-48kg traded at €140-160 and the lighter lots (38-43kg) made €120-140.