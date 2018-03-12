Sharp frost tonight but milder weather on the cards for midweek

A frosty night is in store for much of the country tonight but the next few days will be milder, according to Met Eireann.

Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain soon clearing eastwards; some sunny spells will also develop – but scattered showers in the west will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, according to the national meteorological office.

Today’s top temperatures will reach between 9° and 12° with light to moderate northwesterly winds increasing moderate to fresh at times.

This evening and early tonight showers will die out and it will become mostly dry with good clear spells, Met Eireann forecasts. Light to moderate west to north-west winds will ease and back southerly by morning.

It will turn cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling to between -1° and 2° with a widespread sharp frost expected.

Drying will be mostly poor due to unsettled conditions but will be moderate for a brief period today and early tomorrow.

Spraying will be limited due to mainly unsettled and later windy conditions during midweek but there will be a brief period of moderate spraying conditions today and early tomorrow

Field conditions are very poor at the moment for most parts of the country, Met Eireann reports. Further rain and showers – combined with thawing snow – will lead to further water-logging of soils.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will start dry and bright with good sunny spells in the east and north but cloud will increase from the south-west with outbreaks of rain spreading into the south-west and west during the afternoon and evening.

Initial light to moderate southerly winds will gradually freshen as the rain approaches. Top temperatures will be 7° or 8° in the north, but 8° to 10° elsewhere during the day.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy and misty with rain in the west becoming widespread. It will be frost-free as fresh south to south-east winds increase strong to very strong and gusty.

Outlook

Wednesday will be a wet and very windy day with south-east winds increasing further strong to gale force and gusty, according to Met Eireann.

Widespread rain will be persistent and heavy, especially over the southern half of the country. Top temperatures will range from 8° to 11°.

On Wednesday night there will be further outbreaks of rain and it will continue to be rather windy. It will again be a frost-free night with lowest temperatures staying at around 6° or 7°.

The rain will ease on Thursday with some bright or sunny spells developing but scattered showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail or thunder.