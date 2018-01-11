Seed trade seminars to discuss variety options and seed certification

The Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) will host three ‘Promoting Excellence Seminars’ next week. The seminars will help farmers and the trade decide what varieties are the best options for the 2018 season. The first seminar will take pace on Tuesday, January 16, in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Clodagh Whelan from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will give details of the variety options for the season ahead.

Members of the ISTA – Donal Fitzgerald, Goldcrop, and Tim O’Donovan, Seed Technology Ltd – will speak about certified seed standards and how new varieties are being delivered through the certification scheme.

The events will take place in the counties of Carlow, Tipperary and Meath; the seminars will kick off at 10:00am.

Advertisement

Seminar dates: January 16: Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow;

January 17: Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

January 18: Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co. Meath.

These seminars promise to showcase the value of sowing Irish certified seed, the benefits of this scheme to Irish growers and the best variety options for 2018 sowing.