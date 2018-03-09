See the latest jobs available in the agri-sector

Every month a variety of jobs arise in the agricultural sector in the Republic of Ireland and abroad, a listing of which is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

In the past four weeks, a variety of employers have put out calls seeking applications to fill a host of positions.

Vacancies include opportunities in sales, management, consultancy, advisory and design.

International sales representative

Moocall – a firm which creates hardware and software products for beef and dairy farmers – is looking to hire an international sales representative.

The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering the sales budget for specific international markets, as well as being required to attend trade shows to promote and sell products.

Candidates need to be from a farming background and an agricultural qualification would be preferable.

Click here for more

Dairy adviser

Lakeland Dairies wishes to recruit a dedicated dairy advisor to join its high performance advisory team delivering the Lakeland Dairies / Teagasc joint programme.

The ideal candidate will have responsibility for delivering the agreed actions to meet the specific programme goals.

Those thinking of applying must hold a Level 8 agricultural qualification and must have an in depth knowledge of modern dairy farming practices across a range of production systems. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 16.

Click here for more

Trainee managers

Due to expansion, Aurivo is now looking to hire trainee managers to work in its network of 34 Homeland stores throughout Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Donegal, Longford, Westmeath and Northern Ireland.

Suitable characteristics for this role include a constant focus on providing exceptional customer care as well as experience in a retail environment.

These vacancies offer a competitive salary and an attractive bonus structure, together with pension, according to Aurivo.

Click here for more

Farm consultant – UK

Currently, LIC is interested in taking on a farm consultant in the UK. To be a successful consultant, applicants must have sound practical and wide theoretical knowledge of farm production and farm business management.

Those applying will need an understanding of New Zealand-style dairy farming and the practical application in the European context.

The applicant will also need to have a background in facilitation of discussion groups and an extensive knowledge of grazing systems. Click here for more

Mechanical design engineer

As a result of continued expansion, Pearson Milking Technology is looking for a mechanical design engineer to join its team.

Advertisement

Role responsibilities include producing 3D models and 2D fabrication drawings for customised machine orders, as well as liaising with production during fabrication and assembly of customised machines.

The ideal candidate would have experience in the agricultural/dairy industry and have diploma or degree-level education in Mechanical Engineering.

Click here for more

Service technician

Meanwhile, Meath Farm Machinery requires an experienced service technician at its Meath depot.

The role’s responsibilities include performing diagnostics as well as service repairs and maintenance work on customer and/or dealer-owned equipment.

Five or more years experience in performing service repairs is required for this position. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 30.

Click here for more

Samco

Samco is an award winning innovative agricultural company founded in 1997 by managing director Samuel J. Shine.

The family-run business based in Adare, Co. Limerick, designs and manufactures bespoke agricultural equipment and degradable mulch film for use in the agricultural sector globally.

Agricultural Design Engineer

Samco is looking to hire an agricultural design engineer. The successful candidate will be required to produce and update existing technical drawings and information using Auto CAD Inventor.

They must also maintain effective communications with customers to clarify specifications and deal with any queries raised.

An agricultural background is ideal, but not essential.

Click here for more

Technical field sales representative

As well as this, Samco is in the market for a technical field sales representative.

If successful, an applicant would be required to measure performance and analyse data such as crop yield, keep up to date with relevant developments and meet sale targets.

Previous sales experience and a full, clean driving licence is essential.

Click here for more