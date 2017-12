The reward for information leading to the recovery of 13 Friesian cattle stolen in Co. Cork has been upped to €15,000.

The cattle – which weighed between 200kg and 300kg – were stolen from a farm in the Church Cross area, along the main road between Skibbereen and Ballydehob earlier this month.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) had originally announced that a €10,000 reward was available for anyone who had any information leading to the retrieval of the cattle, as well as the arrest of those responsible for the theft.

But since then the farmer has decided to up the reward by €5,000, bringing the total reward on offer to €15,000.

Speaking to AgriLand, the IFA chairman for West Cork, Cornie Buckley, outlined that the cattle had their backs and tails clipped – something which may make the cattle in question distinguishable.

He urged farmers to be vigilant and to check their sheds and stock. Buckley also advised farmers and the general public to report any suspicious activity that they witness to Gardai.

He added that anyone with information on this theft can anonymously contact the confidential Crimestoppers telephone line on: 1800-250025. Alternatively, people can just contact their local Garda station.

The theft of these cattle left the owner, as well as the local community in west Cork, in shock, according to Buckley.

With the reward now on offer surpassing the actual value of the cattle in question, Buckley said: “It is no longer about money.

The community around west Cork wants to see someone arrested and brought to justice for this crime.