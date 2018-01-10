Reminder & preview pics: FCI Confex 2018 on today

The ‘Conference and Exhibition’ (Confex) of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is about to start at 12:00pm today (Wednesday, January 10).

The venue is the National Show Centre, Cloghran, Swords (adjacent to Dublin Airport). The association is inviting contractors and their operators to the event; it costs €20 to attend.

According to the organisation, it has a database of 1,100 farming and forestry contractors – dotted all over the country.

The event will run from 12:00pm until 9:00pm, with a series of half-hour seminars on a range of topics during the day.

The Confex theme will be ‘Contracting – A Vision for the Future’ and it will focus on “providing Irish farm and forestry contractors with a one-day event that will incorporate a series of information seminars coupled with a machinery exhibition”.

The association has welcomed the support of FBD Insurance as the lead sponsor. It says that it has worked closely with the insurer to provide a “tailor-made insurance support service to suit the needs of Irish contractors”.

Contractor-Focused Events

Confex 2018 has apparently been modeled on the success of similar contractor-focused events run by other associations across Europe.

Through its membership of CEETTAR – the European contractors’ association – the FCI says that it has been able to call on the “support and expertise” of contractor associations in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands – all of which run similar biennial events.

Speaking previously about the conference, FCI national chairman Richard White said the event “will provide Irish contractors with new information and advice in a structured way to help them to enhance their business to meet the needs of a changing agriculture”.