Reminder: Massey Ferguson ‘world record’ attempt at Narraghmore near at hand

A rural vintage club based in Co. Kildare – Narraghmore Vintage Club – is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest parade of Massey Ferguson tractors tomorrow – in celebration of a big birthday.

The attempt will take place in the form of a tractor run tomorrow (Thursday, April 12) in the village of Narraghmore, Co. Kildare, at 11:00am.

The record attempt will celebrate 60 years of Massey Ferguson tractors, following the merger of Massey Harris and Ferguson in the 1950s to form the iconic brand.

All types of Fergusons – old and new – are welcome, including the Ferguson Browns of the era before the merger. However, each participating machine must bear a Massey Ferguson or Ferguson badge (of some description), according to the organisers.

The event has the backing of the top brass at Massey Ferguson (UK and Ireland) and will seek to mark the big 60th bash.

Narraghmore is seeking at least 150 Massey Ferguson or Ferguson tractors to break the current record.

The parade will also feature live on television on RTE 1 programme Big Week on the Farm.

Speaking about the event, club chairman John Treacy said: “It’s on in Narraghmore village; then going to St. Laurence’s GAA club on the ‘Green Road’ – as we call it.”

The route itself will be about two and a half miles long, the chairman added.

People will meet up from 9:00am onwards, and the departure time is 12:00pm. An official will be present from the Guinness Book of World Records to verify that all participating tractors actually qualify.

“The party will drive down to St. Laurence’s GAA club and we’ll park up. We’re going to have food down there for everyone who’s driving. We’re also going to have trade stalls and hopefully some sort of entertainment.

“It’s in conjunction with Massey; it didn’t really start off that way. Massey came on board to celebrate its diamond jubilee.”

Massey Ferguson is sponsoring the event, providing paraphernalia and collectibles.

Big Week on the Farm

Big Week on the Farm will apparently film the tractor gathering in the morning; it is also hoped that they will film it live from St. Laurence’s Football Club at 7:00pm.