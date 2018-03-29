Reminder: Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run begins tomorrow

The first Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run will set out from Dublin bright and early tomorrow morning (Good Friday, March 30) on a two-day trip across the country in aid of two great causes.

The drivers will depart on the two-day tractor run from the Phoenix Park in Dublin at 9:00am tomorrow. Embarking on the long road to Castlebar, the tractors are scheduled to continue on to Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, the following day with a fleet of over 150 tractors expected.

Organisers of the event hope that it will raise more than €50,000 for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, and the special care baby unit at Mayo University Hospital.

The run will depart The Phoenix Park with the restricted number of 20 tractors. Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who has entered a tractor in the run, will cut the ribbon. More tractors will join the run once it is out of the capital.

The route on the first day will take in: Leixlip; Maynooth; Kilcock; Enfield; Kinnegad; Mullingar; Ballinalack; Rathowen; Edgwardstown; and Longford.

On the second day, the convoy will pass through: Lanesborough; Roscommon; Ballymoe; Castlerea; Ballinlough; Ballyhaunis; Claremorris; Knock; Kiltimagh; Bohola; Ballivor; and Castlebar.

Organisers

The event has been ‘put on the tracks’ by tractor enthusiasts: Brendan Colgan; John Corley; Brian Kelly; Tom Lavelle; Padraig Gallagher; and Adrian Maye.

John Corley said they had got an enthusiastic response to the idea after it was first mooted last October.

We wanted to give back to the hospitals for the great work they do, which some of us had witnessed first-hand with our own children.

The halfway point and stop-over for the convoy will be Feericks of Rathowen that night. Music will be by The Kilgallon Brothers.

From there, the convoy will travel towards Breaffy House Hotel. It will host a night of entertainment with Marty Mone, Pamela Gilmartin and DJ Tommy Elliot.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the event, another of the organisers, Brendan Colgan, said any donation to the cause would be greatly appreciated.

Any and all forms of sponsorship – such as diesel for the trip, or something for the after-party upon completion of the run – are welcome.

If people want to give a helping hand or a small donation, it would be greatly welcomed.

Colgan wished to thank the towns the event will pass through, as well as An Garda Siochana, for their help with the upcoming run so far.

“Donation buckets will be out in the towns as we pass through on the day; everyone is welcome to come out and support,” he said.

Fancy a Massey?

A supersized raffle will be held with a Massey Ferguson 35X up for grabs along with numerous other covetable prizes. Tickets cost €10 or three for €20.

Communicare Healthcare, Claremorris, is the main event sponsor and has donated €10,000 to the fund, the organisers said.

Also getting behind the fundraiser are: The Hardy Bucks; Deputy Michael Healy-Rae; Fr. John ‘Trendy’ Kenny and The Grassmen. Minister Michael Ring has also voiced his support.

All donations to the run, which it is hoped will become an annual event, are welcome. John Corley said the feedback had been tremendous, leaving the committee well on its way towards achieving its target.