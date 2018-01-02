Rainfall warning issued as Storm Eleanor approaches

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Eireann, as Storm Eleanor is due to reach Ireland this evening.

The warning is set to affect Connacht and Co. Donegal. Some thundery downpours are expected in places this afternoon and early evening, with falls of between 20mm to 25mm likely in some parts.

It will be valid from now until 6:00pm this evening (Tuesday, January 2).

STATUS YELLOW Rainfall Warning

for

Connacht and Donegal Valid: Tue. 02 Jan. 14:00 to Tue. 02 Jan. 21:00 See https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/kkyAhzXlhg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

This comes as numerous other warnings have been issued. Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for a total of 19 counties – encompassing Munster, Leinster and south Co. Galway.

According to the warning which was updated at 2:00pm today, Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic this afternoon and it will move very quickly across the country this evening.

South-west to west winds with mean speeds of 65kph to 80kph, gusting to 110kph to 130kph, are expected. This warning will be valid from 4:00pm until 9:00pm this evening.

The meteorological office also forecasts very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

Alongside this, another Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Westerly winds with mean speeds of between 65kph and 80kph – with gusts of 110kph to 130kph – are expected at times overnight and into Wednesday, mainly in coastal fringes and on high ground.

The warning will be valid from 10:00pm tonight until 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon.

In addition, the Status Yellow wind weather warning for the rest of the country was also updated this morning.

South-west to west winds with mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph, gusting 90kph to 110kph, will develop later this afternoon and evening and will continue overnight and through Wednesday, according to Met Eireann.