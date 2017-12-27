Opinion
BASF must compensate farmers following its ‘vitamins’ debacle
How come BASF was allowed to develop a 40% share of the EU’s vitamins market, where the production of animal feeds is concerned?
This is one of the staggering realisations that has come to light in the wake of the recent fire that destroyed a BASF plant in Germany. The factory specifically manufactures vitamins A and E. As a consequence, there is now talk of these crucially important feed ingredients being ‘rationed’ across Europe until the end of next March.
OK, so the feed compounders have to do what they have to do. Supply of any product will always determine its price. But, surely, the EU has to explain why BASF was allowed to ‘own’ such a significant chunk of the vitamins market in the first place.
From what I am hearing, one single incident is now holding Europe’s entire animal feed industry to ransom.
They are the final users of the vitamins that feature within the compounds used to feed all the various classes of livestock.
I am pretty certain that there are EU regulations in place that prevent monopolies – of any kind – developing. So why weren’t they implemented when it came to BASF building up its share of the vitamins’ sector?
It’s up to the powers-that-be within BASF to come up with a realistic plan in order to make this happen.
As I understand it, the fire happened at the end of October. That’s coming up on two months ago. In the meantime, the silence from BASF has been pretty deafening.
Almost a fortnight after the fire, BASF issued a very short press release, confirming that the incident had happened and that ‘force majeure’ measures would be implemented with immediate effect, with regard to the supply of vitamins A and E from the company.
Given all of this, I think it would be more than appropriate for the company to update us all on what is actually happening right now in Germany and on the plans that are, hopefully, in place to reboot its production capacity as quickly as possible.
