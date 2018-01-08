Preparations underway for second FTMTA auction

Preparations are already underway for the next Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) auction.

In conjunction with the FTMTA’s new partner (auctioneer) – Wilsons Auctions – the event is scheduled for next month (Saturday, February 24) at the Punchestown Event Centre near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Commenting on the upcoming used tractor and machinery sale, Gary Ryan, the association’s CEO, said: “The association is pleased to partner with a firm of the scale, history and reputation of Wilsons Auctions – in further developing our FTMTA Farm Machinery Trade Auction.

“The purpose for us in introducing this new member service during 2017 was to provide an additional sales channel for our members. It is important that we are aligned with an auctioneer that can support that aim to the best possible extent.”

Wilsons Auctions

Commenting on the appointment, Ricky Wilson, Wilsons Auctions’ director and head of Irish operations, said: “We have 82 years’ experience auctioning tractors, agricultural machinery and plant.

Our company was founded on auctioneering for the farming community so, naturally, we are delighted to have been entrusted to be the auctioneers at the FTMTA event in February.

“With eight plant and machinery auctions each month in our branches throughout Ireland and the UK, Wilsons Auctions has the expertise required to deliver a successful agricultural machinery auction event at Punchestown. We are looking forward to developing further our relationship with [the] FTMTA.”

Advertisement

As before, the auction will facilitate the sale of lots coming from FTMTA member firms only; lots from other sources will not be considered.

The auction will accept lots from all FTMTA member firms, including retail dealers, manufacturers and distributors and, according to the association, will be unreserved in nature.