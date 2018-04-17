Police appeal for information following theft of ewes

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for information following the theft of a number of Blue Leicester ewe lambs in Co. Derry over the weekend.

In a statement posted on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page, the local police said: “Actively seeking any information following a report of theft of 10 Blue Leicester ewe lambs from a field on Moneyneany Road, Draperstown.

These were taken sometime during the night of Friday, April 13, into the early morning of Saturday, April 14, 2018.

All are tagged and have green marks on their necks. The owner had noticed fresh trailer tracks and a boundary fence had been trampled down.

“We are currently investigating this; but we are appealing to the public for any information in relation to any suspicious activity in this area – most especially suspicious vehicles,” the statement read.

“Please contact us on 101, with police reference number CC631 14/1/18 and help us share this among local farmers and in our local area,” the PSNI urged.

This is the latest in a string of livestock thefts in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

Tyrone cattle theft

Officers in Dungannon and South Tyrone PSNI are also currently investigating the theft of 22 cattle from sheds on Glassdrummond Road, Aughnacloy.

The stolen cattle are a mixture of breeds – including Friesians, Charolais and Limousin – and were taken between March 30 and April 2, according to the PSNI.

All tag numbers and details have been passed on to DAERA’s enforcement team.

Officers are also investigating an earlier theft of nine heifers from a shed between 6:00pm on February 24 and 6:00pm the following day.

The owner estimates that the incident has cost him around £5,500. A lock is understood to have been cut and removed to gain access to the property.