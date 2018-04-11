Police appeal for information following theft of 31 cattle

Police in Co. Tyrone are appealing for any information relating to two separate incidents of livestock theft in recent weeks, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has announced.

Officers in Dungannon and South Tyrone PSNI are currently investigating the theft of 22 cattle from sheds on Glassdrummond Road, Aughnacloy.

The stolen cattle are a mixture of breeds, including Friesians, Charolais and Limousin, and were taken between March 30 and April 2 according to the PSNI.

All tag numbers and details have been passed on to DAERA’s enforcement team.

Officers are also investigating an earlier theft of nine heifers from a shed between 6:00pm on February 24 and 6:00pm the following day.

The owner estimates the incident has cost him around £5,500. A lock is understood to have been cut and removed to gain access to the property.

The PSNI is keen to speak to anyone with any information and can be contacted on the non-emergency number ‘101’ with reference numbers CC420 6/4/18 and CC944 26/2/18, respectively.

‘Coordinated approach needed’

Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew urged farmers to be vigilant.

Gildernew said: “The theft of these cattle in Aughnacloy will have a huge impact, especially financially, on the farmers.

I would urge all farmers in the area to work with the PSNI in branding livestock and setting up a farm watch scheme, as a coordinated approach to this crime is needed.