It has been confirmed that plans have been approved by the board of Ornua to rebuild its Spanish facility following a fire last month.

The fire destroyed a cheese production facility at Ornua Ingredientes Espana, Avila, Spain in early November.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was brought under control by emergency services, it was revealed.

The next step in the planning process will now commence and the business will provide further progress updates in due course, according to company – which claims to be Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products.

Ornua took the opportunity to recognise the hard work and commitment of its staff during this time and indicated that it looks forward to their ongoing support as it builds its new facility and continues in its role as an important local employer and economic contributor.

Meanwhile, the ongoing support and patience of the national, regional and local government in Avila, Spain was acknowledged by Ornua.

Advertisement

At the time of the fire, it was revealed that – as part of its business continuity planning – Ornua Ingredientes Espana’s immediate commitments would be met from Ornua’s other European and North American manufacturing bases.

New managing director of Ornua Foods UK appointed

In other news, Ornua has confirmed that Bill Hunter has been appointed as the new managing director (MD) of Ornua Foods UK.

Based at Ornua Foods’ state-of-the-art cheese packing facility at Leek in Staffordshire, Hunter’s new role will be to lead the continued growth and development of Ornua’s consumer-focused operations and brands in the UK.

Prior to his appointment as MD, Hunter was Ornua Foods UK’s Chief Financial Officer.