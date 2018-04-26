Planning for a Successful Farm Business: Former Taoiseach to address farmers next week

An event aimed at supporting agri businesses and farmers in Meath is being hosted by Bank of Ireland next week.

Titled ‘Planning for a Successful Farm Business’, the event will feature special guest speaker former Taoiseach and European Union Ambassador to the US John Bruton.

The event is being run as part of Bank of Ireland’s Enterprise programme and is aimed at supporting Meath agri businesses and farmers.

It takes place in the Headford Arms Hotel, Kells, Co. Meath on Wednesday May 2, at 7:45pm.

According to Bank of Ireland, the event will provide “useful guidance” around areas including: Brexit; succession and taxation planning for family farm businesses; farm finances; as well as strategic decision-making for the future.

The Bank of Ireland Enterprise programme promotes enterprise and supports business momentum for local businesses, farmers and the wider local economy, according to the bank.

Events are free to attend and are open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland, organisers have stressed.

Advertisement Declan McEvoy, head of taxation for IFAC Accountants, who will discuss the theme of “Succession and Taxation Planning for Family Farm Businesses”;

John Bruton, former Taoiseach and European Union Ambassador to the USA, who will cover the theme of “The impact of Brexit and CAP Reform on Irish Farms”; and

Sean Farrell – head of agriculture for Bank of Ireland, on the theme of “Farm Finance and Strategic Decision Making”. Speakers at the event will include:

Karen Cunningham, head of Meath operations for Bank of Ireland said: “Bank of Ireland is committed to supporting business growth across Meath and we want to support our customers in any way that we can.

“We would encourage local agri businesses and farmers to come and attend this event where they will hear valuable insights from guest speakers to help plan for a successful farm business.”

Sean Farrell, head of Agriculture at Bank of Ireland added: “This event is focused on providing support and information for farmers and agri businesses in the Meath area.

“From being out and about regularly speaking with our customers, we are conscious of the types of concerns that farmers have.

This event has been specifically designed to ensure we have well-informed speakers to provide insights and guidance around areas such as Brexit as well as future planning for family farm businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming farmers and agri businesses to the event,” Farrell concluded.