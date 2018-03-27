Pics: Valtra tractor tour lands here in Ireland

The so-called ‘Valtra SmartTour 2018‘ is currently (today; March 27) at the Virgina Show Centre – in Virgina, Co. Cavan.

The host for this evening’s event is long-standing Valtra agent Clarke Machinery – a well known tractor and machinery dealership in the region. The event runs until 7:00pm.

The tour arrived in Ireland yesterday and will be here until Thursday (March 29). Other stopping points including Donegal, Kilkenny and Cork.

According to Valtra, its latest fourth-generation tractors (some with the new 9in SmartTouch screen) are the focal point of the tour.

According to Clarke Machinery’s Irwin Heaslip, hot food and drinks are available at the venue; all are welcome to come and see Valtra’s latest offerings ‘up close and personal’.

He added: “We are showcasing the revolutionary SmartTouch armrest for N and T Series tractors; we also have new fourth-generation A Series models here too.

“This is an opportunity to test-drive these award-winning tractors. It’s also a chance to see our auto-guidance solutions.”

Valtra says that SmartTouch – its new armrest controller – integrates the armrest with a multi-function drive-lever, valve switches, rear-linkage and PTO controls, a touch-screen terminal and push-button control pad – with the aim of bringing all these within “easy reach of the driver”.

What is SmartTouch?

In fact, says the manufacturer, with the exception of the driver’s seat and air-conditioning, SmartTouch allows the operator to control everything in the tractor.

SmartTouch was designed and engineered in Finland. It was awarded the Red Dot design accolade in April 2017. It is available on Valtra tractors from 135 to 405hp with Versu (power-shift) and Direct (CVT) transmissions.