Pics: Silage operation gets underway at Shannon Airport

Silage operations have gotten underway at Shannon Airport’s 400ac site this morning in an effort to alleviate the ongoing shortage of fodder and forage around the country.

The airport made the offer to cut the grass when it met with farmers’ representatives last week and it has reportedly been in ongoing conversations since.

A decision was made earlier this week to, weather permitting, forge ahead with the cutting.

Réidh leis an fhéar a bhaint ag @ShannonAirport chun tacú le feirmeoirí aitiúla teacht tríd an ghéarchéim fodair. Rinneadh 1,600 burla an t-am deireanach ar gearradh Aerpháirc na Sionainne @NuachtTG4 pic.twitter.com/DTBV2ENJ6V — Shane Ó Curraighín (@Curraighin) April 20, 2018

The airport carried out the same intervention in 2013, during the previous severe fodder shortage experienced by farmers. At that time, farmers received 1,600 bales of silage from the airport.

Normally, no grass inside the airport’s perimeter would be cut until later in the summer – but, in light of the shortages, the airport offered to bring cutting forward to support local farmers.

Advertisement

Tractors equipped with front loaders were busy loading trailers with the bales that were made this morning.

Great day for making the bales! @ShannonAirport pic.twitter.com/fx7KlmNFSS — Shane Ó Curraighín (@Curraighin) April 20, 2018