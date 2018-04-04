Pics: ‘Red’ beast one of many classic show-stoppers in Co. Kerry

While the country is plagued by weather woes – which are having a major impact on many aspects of farming and rural life – the year is trundling on. On a lighter note, a new season of tractor rallies and road runs is getting into gear.

Just last weekend, for example, the Dublin2Mayo tractor run made its way across the entire breadth of Ireland – with a varied and eclectic mix of tractors partaking.

Easter weekend also marks the unofficial start of the vintage rally season here; for the 11th year running the Maurice Collins Memorial Rally got the ball rolling down south – in scenic Co. Kerry.

Alas, wet weather also managed to impact this event; the intended venue morphed into a quagmire following a deluge of rain. Rather than give up, the organising committee – led by Joe McCarthy – sought an alternative.

Luckily, John O’Carroll of Ardfert Quarry stepped in and offered the use of its site – a generous and much appreciated gesture.

Monies raised

Last year, the committee raised over €13,000 for charity. It hopes to arrive at a similar tally in 2018. Monies raised will go to Down Syndrome Ireland and the Palliative Care unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Justin Roberts was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key nuggets of information.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see useful details of each tractor.