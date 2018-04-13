Pics: New Massey Ferguson world record set…in Co. Kildare

A sizeable Massey Ferguson themed tractor run took place in Co. Kildare yesterday (April 12).

Narraghmore Vintage Club broke the Guinness World Record for the longest parade of Massey Ferguson tractors; the activities were centred around the village of Narraghmore.

Tied into the activities was the fact that Maasey Ferguson (MF) is celebrating 60 years – since the merger of Massey Harris and Ferguson way back in the 1950s.

All manner of Fergusons – old and new – were there. Each participating machine was required to bear a Massey Ferguson or Ferguson badge (of some description).

At least 150 Massey Ferguson or Ferguson tractors were needed to break the existing record. 285 tractors partook yesterday – thus setting a whole new record.

One of the key driving force’s behind the event was club chairman John Treacy.

Here’s the first of two extensive galleries of pictures (below). These were snapped at the event yesterday. They show the sheer extent and variety of machines present.

Look out for further shots (and video footage) from yesterday’s event – in our follow-up coverage – here on AgriLand.

Other major tractor ‘get-together’

Another major tractor rally took place recently here in Ireland; the Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run completed a two-day trek across Ireland a couple of weeks ago.

It set out from Dublin on Good Friday and arrived at Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, the following day.

The run was held in aid of a number of charitable causes, including Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, and the special care baby unit at Mayo University Hospital.

On day one, the participants passed through: Leixlip; Maynooth; Kilcock; Enfield; Kinnegad; Mullingar; Ballinalack; Rathowen; Edgwardstown; and Longford.